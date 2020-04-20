Cannabis lovers celebrate 420 while practicing social distancing

(04/20/2020)- Celebrations are taking place in homes all over Mid Michigan Monday-- as people light up for the 420 holiday.

But due to coronavirus pandemic and the state's stay at home order- those cannabis smoking get togethers look a little different this year.

"You can still people, video chat, you can still celebrate the day," said Nature's Medicines General Manager, Bobbi Warren.

Unlike many businesses across the state-- dispensaries are still open- with a few changes to how they dispense the plant.

"When they come in, we where the gloves, we where the mask, we sanitize. To make sure that not only are we're safe, they're safe," she said

It has been business as ususual for marjiuana shops like Nature's Medicines over the last month.

They've just transitioned to curbside service for their customers.

And Warren said business hasn't taken a hit during the stay at home order.

She said they are averaging about 200 customers a day.

But on this special day-- Warren said they had hoped to do something a little different.

"We definitely envisioned it where people can come in and be able to see the product, we can't even let them view the product because its against the law to allow them to take it outside the doors, without purchasing."Warren said.