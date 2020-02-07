Car enthusiasts prove Chrome & Ice is bigger than a car show

(02/07/2020) - It might be cold outside, but the hot rods are back in mid-Michigan!

It's the 5th annual Chrome and Ice Car Show at the Dort Financial Credit Union Event Center in Flint.

It's easy to get distracted by the colors, the lights, and the shine, but each car tells an important story. The story behind each one is what makes these rides even more special, and you could miss it if you don't look a little closer.

In 2020, Chrome and Ice is making history.

"We were just informed by GM that we're the first show to ever have all eight generations of the Corvette. I'm literally losing my mind right now! This is so exciting!" Amber Taylor said. Taylor is the Executive Director for Back to the Bricks.

That includes the 2020 mid-Engine Corvette and the first Corvette, number 112 of the first 300 that rolled off the lot right here in Flint.

While some are on display, others bring families together.

"It's fun, and the grand kids get to play in it and see what cars were like in the old days 50 years ago. It's not a museum piece. If it was a museum piece, it'd be down at Sloan, but we use it, and we use it all summer long," Michael Hammond said. Hammond owns a 1965 Chevy Impala SS.

Jennifer Adams Powers is also displaying her 1969 SC Hurst Rambler as a family tribute.

She lost her father in September of 2019, and he left her with his car. Day One of Chrome and Ice 2020 also happens to be the same day as her late father's birthday.

He would have been 71-years-old.

"We made sure to bring his vehicles out here for the beginning of their last hurrah and the passing of the torch to both me and my sister," Adams Powers said.

She says it's special because Back to the Bricks meant everything to her father.

"He would be extremely happy and very proud of the leaps and bounds that my sister and I have gone through in order to get the vehicles here," Adams Powers said.

