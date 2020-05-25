Carie’s Caboose asks customers to follow rules so they can stay open

(5/5/2020) -- Now when you come to Carie's Caboose, you're asked to wear a mask, keep your distance from other customers and you can't sit down. Co-owner Carie Rhyndress said you have to take your ice cream with you.

She explained there is no risking a violation of the Governor's executive order.

Carie Rhyndress opened the ice cream shop May 15th this year, a month and a half later than usual.

“I can't even tell you how great it's been,” she said. “I'm very shocked. I've been here for 19 summers. And, this is the best start we've ever had.”

But she said, they almost never opened. The Rhyndresses were worried about meeting all of the safety guidelines from the CDC and making sure their customers did too.

“It has been stressful,” Rhyndress said. “You try to make everybody happy. People come by and see some people without masks, then they want to write you a bad review, which is not our fault and I tried to explain that to people.”

Rhyndress explained she can refuse service, but doesn't want to. So, she took to Facebook over the weekend to remind people of the guidelines to protect everyone and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We had to make enter ramps and an exit. So everybody has -- is going the same way. And, again, not everybody follows that but we come out here as often as we can to tell them to please go up the ramps the entryway, and then you exit down the steps,” she explained.

Rhyndress added they wipe down the counter after every customer, plus all employees wear masks and gloves.

“We have to be overstaffed now because you can only have so many people collecting the money and so many people making the stuff,” Rhyndress explained. “So, we're not changing gloves every single person.”

That's increased their operation costs, but she said it feels like the customers knew that. Because, she said, they keep showing up in large numbers.

“This has been one of our longtime dreams. We've done everything that we can in this town to make it the best,” Rhyndress said.

