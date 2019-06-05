'Caring Cradle' helps bring closure to parents of stillborns

(06/05/19) -- After nine months, expecting parents go to the hospital excited and anxious for their new arrival. But for Cindy and Jon Lewis, their experience took a heartbreaking turn.

"It looks like a bassinet. It makes it feel like a real experience for them," said clinical specialist Amy Helal.

Their daughter Jiana was a stillborn. But before they said their goodbyes, they wanted to honor her. With the help of family, friends and Metro Detroit Share, they raised money to donate a "Caring Cradle" to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

"It provides an opportunity for families that have lost their baby to keep their baby in their room with them. It preserves the baby, allows them to be able to create memories," she said.

Memories, that otherwise wouldn't be possible -- like taking pictures and holding the baby before the difficult task of saying goodbye.

"It's very emotional. It's an emotional time both for the family and for the staff."

The Caring Cradle works by using a cooled mattress pad, which allows for the family to spend several more days with their loved one. It is during that time families are given a special box full of items they will hold near and dear to their hearts, after leaving the hospital.

"So we have a blanket in here that we allow the families to take home with them. We also have forget to me nots they can plant in their garden so that way they can remember. We have a notebook for them to write their notes about what took place during the event."

Families are also given a burial gown made out of recycled wedding dresses.

"They are not going home with empty arms. You come into the hospital, you expect to go home with a baby in your arms, so this will at least give them something to take home with them."