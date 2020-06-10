Carman-Ainsworth BLM Youth Rally rescheduled for Friday

As Carman-Ainsworth seniors prepare to graduate, a handful of senior leaders came together to organize a schoolwide Black Lives Matter rally hoping to leave behind a message the classes after them can follow.

“So that the younger generation can see us and we can be an example to them to speak up and if something’s not right you fix it,” said Eeshiyah King, Carman-Ainsworth senior leader.

The rally was scheduled for Monday afternoon, but after miscommunication with the organizers and school administration, it is postponed to Friday giving the students more time to prepare.

“There was a lack of communication from the principal to the superintendent and Mr. Kindle wanted to be there but wasn’t able to be in attendance on Monday,” said Rory Jones alumni.

The focus is on the voices of the youth in the community, as it’s mostly student led with the help from a few alumni along with the guidance of current teachers.

“We really want to stick to the point because a lot of times it can be lost and our message is Black Lives Matter,” said King.

“It’s allowing the kids to be a part of real American history. Real life American,” said Jones.

Event organizers wanted to find a universal spot to host the rally and decided a good place would be at the Flint Farmers Market.

“Carman-Ainsworth is our school district, but our student population is heavily with kids who live right in the city. So we didn’t want to have it in an area where a lot of kids don’t live.We wanted to have it in a more frequent area that kids go to on their daily basis,” said Jones.

The organizers also told us this is not just for Carman-Ainsworth students. They are putting it on, but welcome all of the Flint community to take part on Friday at 4 pm at the Farmers Market.