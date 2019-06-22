Carman-Ainsworth changes venue for school play following Friday night shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - (06/22/19) - Carman-Ainsworth High School's performance of "Grease" has moved to Flushing High School, according to the play director.

Saturday evening's performance will be at 8 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

The change in scheduling comes after a 15-year-old was shot outside of the Carman-Ainsworth gymnasium Friday night.

A showing of the play was happening at the same time as a basketball game.

Sunday the show will be at 2 p.m. Ticket holders who were at the show Friday night can attend either remaining performance.

 
