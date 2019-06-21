Carnival companies feel the effects of rain midway through season; looking forward to busy weekend

(06/21/19) - We are in the swing of things this festival season, but Mother Nature has tested carnival companies right along with even the most faithful of festival-goers.

Skerbeck Family Carnival is providing the rides for this year's Flushing Summer Fest.

Marketing director and office manager Carly Vertz says the rain has taken a toll.

"I don't want to say that it puts us behind necessarily but it affects the morale of the crew. No one wants to sit out in the rain all day long," Vertz said. "Rain definitely affects the bottom line. We've had either delayed openings. We've had to cancel certain days. When it rains on a Saturday I think it hurts, not only the community, but our industry as well."

The small carnival employs 80 full time workers, and it can take 1 to 2 days to setup. If the grass is soaked, that causes big problems, not just with scheduling, but for their equipment, too.

"As far as logistics, we have to be a little bit careful with some of our heavier equipment, making sure it doesn't get stuck. And unfortunately, a lot of our stuff has been stuck so we have to wench equipment out with boom trucks and just working on safety to make sure as we're assembling and disassembling everything goes OK," Vertz said.

Now about halfway through the season and getting ready to enter fair season, Vertz is looking forward to this weekend's forecast.

"Come on out with the family. Enjoy the beautiful sunshine and all that this festival has to offer," Vertz said.

