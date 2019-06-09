Carnival employee critically hurt while working on ride at Owosso festival

(06/09/19) - A 22-year-old man was critically hurt while working at the Curwood Festival carnival Saturday morning, police say.

Owosso Police say the man was rushed to Hurley Medical Center where one of his legs was amputated.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. You never want to see anyone injured, much less our own citizens," said Dave Minarik, president of the Curwood Festival Board of Directors.

Minarik says the young man was doing a safety check and pre-open maintenance on the Fireball ride when he slipped and hurt himself. Additional information about his injuries or how the accident occurred was unavailable Sunday morning.

Police say the 22-year-old is an employee of Skerbeck Family Carnival, which provides carnival midways for fairs and festivals.

ABC12 reached out to Skerbeck for comment but did not hear back.

The Fireball ride was closed Saturday. It's unclear if it'll be open Sunday as the Curwood Festival continues with a host of family-friendly activities.