Caro Center to add 100 beds and keep jobs in the area

(10/1/2019) - Great news for the thumb area because there is a future for the Caro Center.

The word coming months after the state stopped plans to build a new psychiatric center in the city.

Elected leaders have known for some time now that this was moving forward. They approached this issue with caution because there were still budget discussions going on at the capitol.

"I let out a huge sigh of relief,” Republican Representative Phil Green said.

He says the Caro Center in Tuscola County will add an additional 100 beds and tear down some of the existing buildings in disrepair.

"So, we have a new building being built and the Caro Center is going forward as plan,” Green said.

Green says they're still ironing out details. He says they're still working on architectural designs and location.

"We're excited that we are going to be able to retain all of our jobs there at the Caro Center,” Green said.

This psychiatric hospital faced plenty of uncertainty since Governor Gretchen Whitmer took office.

In an ABC 12 investigation, we uncovered the office halted the 115 million dollar facility approved by former Governor Rick Synder citing lack of staffing and the center being in a rural area.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon believed closing Caro entirely was the correct path forward.

Counties across Michigan then began bidding for the investment, but Caro and its community won.

"We are very confident that the deal that we worked out is going to be implemented and we are going to see the Caro Center in Caro for generations to come,” Green said.

Green says building this psychiatric hospital is crucial for Michigan. He says there are currently 250 people waiting to get in facilities like Caro all across the state.

