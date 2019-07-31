Caro business, residents react to state's recommendation of Caro Center

(07/31/19) -- News that a state recommendation of not building an entire new Caro Center, but keeping the existing facility open is not sitting well with local residents and business owners.

"It's kind of disappointing for the community. The original agreement, in our opinion should have been kept to," said Phillip Burch, Caro resident and co-owner of Sweet D's.

That agreement, under the Snyder administration was to build a new $115 million Caro Center. The Whitmer administration then stopped construction on the new facility earlier this year, to see if it was the best use of taxpayer money.

Yesterday, a recommendation was made to reduce the number of beds at the current center to 84.

"Our proposal is to build or renovate the Caro facility and then to add capacity at other existing state hospitals within the state," said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

That cost, according to MDHHS is approximately $40-65 million.

"We're a tad worried about the future. It becoming a little outdated and having the opportunity for them to say it's no longer viable because it's not updated like we thought it might be," Burch said.

And that puts 300 some jobs on the line. Others are concerned about the ripple effect it would have if the center, did shut down altogether.

"I have a good friend that's worked there for a long time, and she's not close to retirement yet, so if she loses her job, what is she going to do," said Caro resident Ruth Kunka.

