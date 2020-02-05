Caro residents disappointed after Winter Fest cancelled for second year in a row

(2/5/2020) - This weekend was supposed to be the annual Caro Winter Fest but officials cancelled the festival last week because of the weather. Now, locals are saying they are disappointed that the festival won't happen for a second year in a row.

Louise Hodges, a resident living in Caro for more than 30 years, said she has gone to the festival many times over the years and is disappointed that it will not be happening this year.

"To be able to have to turn around and say 'no, I'm sorry it's cancelled,' you know, that's very disheartening for all of us," she said.

The yearly festival features professional snowmobile racing, live entertainment, and a chainsaw carving competition, among other things.

Kris Reinelt, the Caro Winter Fest board president said that the decision to cancel this year's festival was not easy to make.

She said warm weather during the last few weeks made it nearly impossible to create a snowmobile track, which is the main part of the festival.

Hodges said that during previous festivals, she liked to see the amount of people visiting the small town in Tuscola County.

"We are a drive-through town," she said. "We are not a tourist town because you can go to the Thumb, you can go to Port Austin, you go to Port Sanilac. You drive through Caro to get to 53 so for us having the people to come just to our town is huge."

Organizers said that around 3,000 people attend the festival each year. Hodges said without the festival, it's a hit on the local economy.

"It's a huge impact and we need to have that to make our town grow," she said.

Organizers are planning to hold the festival again next year. Reinelt said that the goal for 2021 will be to hold at least a one day event even if the weather is not cooperating.