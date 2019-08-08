Caro residents plan rally in Lansing to save $115 million Caro Center project

(8/8/2019) - The Caro Center psychiatric hospital isn't slated to close, but Tuscola County residents aren't happy with the latest plans to cut the number of beds in half.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder promised a new $115 million hospital to replace the existing facility in Caro. Local residents plan to fight for that amid plans by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration to cut the project.

A rally is planned for Aug. 27 following the release of recommendations on the future of the Caro Center.

Consultants say renovating the current facility and reducing its capacity by half rather than replacing it would be the best plan of action. There's also the possibility of building a scaled-down version of the original plan.

But local residents say that's not enough. The Caro 4 Michigan rally starts at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at the State Capitol in Lansing.