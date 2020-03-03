Caro woman dies after crash near Lansing early Monday

(3/3/2020) - Police say a Caro woman died after a crash near Lansing on Monday morning.

Diane Romain, 77, of Caro was heading east on West Saginaw Highway and attempting to turn onto an I-96 entrance ramp around 6:30 a.m. when a westbound vehicle collided with her, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

An ambulance rushed Romain to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where she was pronounced dead Monday morning. Police did not say whether another person in her car and the other driver suffered injuries.

Investigators believe excessive speed an alcohol use contributed to the crash. Eaton County's crash investigation team was still working to determine what happened on Tuesday.