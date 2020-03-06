Caro woman injured after hitting train, 2-year-old escapes unhurt

(3/6/2020) - A Caro woman was hospitalized Friday morning after police say she drove into the side of a moving train at a rural Tuscola County crossing.

A 2-year-old girl in the car escaped with no injuries, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

The 28-year-old driver was on Kirk Road south of Waterman Road northeast of Vassar when she hit the train around 10:05 a.m.

Police say the driver was taken to an area hospital, where her condition was not available Friday afternoon. Investigators were working to determine was caused the crash.