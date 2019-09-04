Carpet squares helping teachers in the classroom

(9/4/19) - We all know how involved teachers are in the education of mid-Michigan kids.

What started out as a small donation a few years ago is literally sweeping hundreds of teachers off their feet.

Thousands of carpet squares are lined up waiting to be re-purposed for a great cause.

Skaff Carpet President Dick Skaff said, "Teachers would come in asking for carpet samples for the classrooms. And sometimes we would have some, and sometimes we wouldn't have enough. So, we decided, let's get a, collect a bunch of samples and have them come in and get some samples for the classroom. So, we did it three years ago. Unfortunately, we didn't have enough and the line was out the door.">

(KEVIN) This small project started by Skaff Carpet in Mundy Township has grown so much in just a few years, that they had to "shag" other suppliers this year to accommodate more educators.

"We went all over the state to collect samples. We went to one of our mills, Mohawk, and they provided us with a truckload of carpet samples, so now we're ready this year. So, we're going to be able to help over 200 teachers getting their carpet squares," Skaff added.

The more than century old family run business knows how important it is to support the community and education.

"It feels really good to be able to help teachers, because the way I understand it, they have to spend a lot of their own money for their supplies for their classroom. So, if we can help by getting these carpet squares so each of their students can have their own space, I think it's great."

Teachers can sign up to receive up to 30 squares on the Skaff website or on their Facebook page.

Distribution, while supplies last, of more than 7000 carpet remnants will take place this Saturday between 10am-2pm.