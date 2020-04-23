Carriage Town Ministries is helping the homeless quarantine safely

(4/23/2020) - “Here at Carriage Town, we don't take prayer lightly; and we do believe God has blessed us by taking care of our people,” Executive Director Dallas Gatlin said.

When the viral outbreak began, Carriage Town Ministries feared the worst. But so far, he explained, only a handful of people have gotten sick.

“We literally have people close together all day every day,” Gatlin said. “The residents have been pretty good about staying close to home. The ones who leave are ones who have jobs.”

That group of people is staying together at one location. Gatlin explained that they wash their clothes as soon as they get home and their temperatures are checked often.

They do the same for the more than 100 people staying in their shelters.

“We never stopped intakes, so if somebody wants a place to stay, they can come to Carriage Town. We will take temperatures a couple times a day, just to see if somebody is developing a fever,” Gatlin said.

Those who have symptoms are quarantined and monitored. If anyone tests positive, Gatlin explained they worked with Hurley Medical Center to create a clinic where they're treated.

That same clinic can be used to treat homeless people who come into the hospital, but aren't sick enough to stay there.

“I thank God for Carriage Town and places like this to be able to help people that has nowhere to go,” Tracy Armour said.

She has been living here for a little over two weeks.

“I had to come back from Indianapolis, Indiana, where I'm originally from, to come back up here and take care of some legal paperwork. So I got stuck up here during this coronavirus,” Armour explained. “There's no transportation, the buses aren't running or anything.”

Gatlin said they've had a few new guests in similar situations -- left homeless thanks to the pandemic.

And, he expects that number to skyrocket when life returns to normal.

“Right now it might be kind of artificially dampened because what's called stimulus checks have been out there for some. But, we fully anticipate this year’s going to be a tough year,” he explained.

