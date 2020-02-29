Carrollton family temporarily displaced after Saturday morning fire

(02/29/20) - A huge inconvenience for a family in Carrollton Township after a fire broke out at their home this morning.

The fire happened at a duplex in the 200 block of Grant Street. A mother and son share the home.

An ABC12 crew at the scene says no one was hurt and all of the family's pets made it out safe.

One woman who lives there says the fire started in the kitchen and the family tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it spread.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

