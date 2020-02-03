Carter Kits inspired by 5-year-old Frankenmuth boy head to Alabama

(2/3/2020) - A unique set of tools inspired by a 5-year old Frankenmuth boy have made their way all the way to Alabama.

Carter Kits are now available in the state for kids suffering from autism. They are packed with things like headphones, sunglasses, sensory toys and other fidget toys.

The kits will be available to local firefighters and police officers when they arrive to a scene with an autistic child.

The items inside will help reduce the anxiety of the special needs child by helping them relax, remain calm and overcome fears.

Carter Kits are inspired because of the Severs family in Frankenmuth. Carter Severs, the child who is the inspiration, is a 5-year-old who has an autism spectrum disorder.

The Saginaw Township, Birch Run and Frankenmuth police departments, as well as Mobile Medical Response and the Saginaw Fire Department, received kits in December. That led to a nationwide interest.