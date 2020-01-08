Case against lone Flint water defendant was dismissed as planned

(1/8/2020) - The final Flint water crisis criminal case pending in the courts has been dismissed as planned.

Liane Shekter-Smith's case was dismissed in a Genesee County courtroom on Wednesday under the terms of her plea deal.

The former chief of Michigan's Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance was initially charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty.

But in January 2019, those charges were dropped in exchange for a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor count of disturbing a lawful meeting. Under terms of the plea deal, if Shekter-Smith complied her case would be dismissed.

Dismissal of her case follows two other state officials, Steven Busch and Michael Prysby, who had their cases dismissed in December.

This means that nobody currently is facing criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis while investigators work on building a new case.