Cases of COVID-19 in Lower Peninsula expected to rise

(04/20/2020)- District Health Department #4 is reporting 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alpena County, with 1 death.

The Florida Department of Health has released the names of long-term care facilities with residents and/or staff members testing positive for COVID-19. (MGN)

It's a similiar story in Cheboygan County.

Even fewer in Montmorency County-- just 4 cases and not a single death.

"It's a false security blanket to looking at a map and see a low number and think it's not there," said health officer, Denise Byran.

Byran is the health officer for District Health Departments 2 and 4.

She oversees 8 counties in the Northern part of the state where numbers appear to be much lower than other areas.

"I think people think its safe up here because we are so rural, and I do think that's played in our favor, that we don't have the mass population, but we do know a couple of weeks ago, a lot of people traveled north into the area," Byran said.

Byran said it's only a matter of time before confirmed cases of COVID-19 there rise as well.

"And we also know some of these healthcare workers traveled between sites and work at various locations and we also know people as they went to their essential doctor apppointments in another county, may have been in a county of higher risk and then they come back home," she said.

Byran said another reason for the lower numbers in the area is the same as other counties.

Not enough testing.

"So therefore when you are not doing a lot of testing, you don't find a lot of cases. But we have been warning our residents to assume that this virus is here and to stay home, stay home, stay safe and yet, as we watch numbers increase, in others areas like souteast Michigan and how fast they went up, it leads us all to be apprehensive, that without proper testing, that we could see a real surge, including hospitalizations including deaths. That's our main concern is not be swayed by the low numbers." Byran said.