Cases of new viral respiratory illness rise sharply in China

Chinese health authorities are urging people in the city of Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning that a new viral illness infecting hundreds of people in the country and causing at least nine deaths could spread further.

Hospital staff stand outside the emergency entrance of Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

A national health official says 440 cases are confirmed in China. The nine deaths are all in Hubei province, where the first cases were reported last month.

The United States has also announced its first case of the virus.

The illness comes from a new coronavirus that experts say may be spread through the respiratory tract and may be mutating.

The first cases were linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, suggesting animal-to-human transmission, but the illness is now thought to also be spread between humans.

An expert meeting convened by the World Health Organization Wednesday will determine whether to declare the outbreak a global health crisis.

The U.S., Taiwan, Japan and South Korea have reported one case each. Thailand has confirmed four cases.

U.S. health officials said Tuesday a Washington state resident who recently returned from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle. He had traveled to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began.

Health officials say they believe the overall risk to Americans is low. Several U.S. airports have begun screening passengers for the virus.

Many places overseas have also adopted screening measures out of concern about a global outbreak similar to SARS, another coronavirus that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003.

Nearly two decades after the disastrously handled SARS epidemic, China’s more open response to the new virus signals its growing confidence and greater awareness of the pitfalls of censorship, even though the government remains as authoritarian as ever.

As the viral outbreak spread from Wuhan this week, a more assertive China now appears determined not to repeat its past mistakes.

News that the new coronavirus can spread between humans has rattled financial markets and raised concern it might wallop the economy just as it appears to be regaining momentum.

Health authorities across Asia are stepping up surveillance and other precautions to prevent a repeat of the disruptions and deaths during the 2003 SARS crisis.

Such outbreaks can cause tens of billions of dollars of losses from reduced travel and spending.

