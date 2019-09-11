Cashier uses photographic memory to steal 1,300 customers’ credit card details

Police in Japan arrested a part-time shopping mall clerk on accusations of memorizing the credit cards numbers of 1,300 customers and using them to shop online.

Authorities say 34-year-old Yusuke Taniguchi, a store cashier, used his photographic memory to remember customers’ credit card information while processing their orders. They also found a notebook he allegedly used to write the numbers down.

Taniguchi was arrested Thursday after buying $2,600 worth of bags from online shopping sites last March, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

Some Japanese news outlets report he had the bags sent to his own home, which is how he got caught. They say he intended to sell the items at a pawn shop.

It is unclear if Taniguchi has hired an attorney.

Japanese investigators can hold any arrested suspect for up to 20 days before they are charged.

