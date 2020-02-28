Cat adoption fees reduced in memory of 10-year-old London Eisenbeis

(2/28/2020) - The Humane Society of Genesee County is reducing cat adoption fees this weekend in memory of 10-year-old London Eisenbeis.

The Myers Elementary School student in Grand Blanc Township died two years ago this week after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Since then, her mother has kept her memory alive with the London Strong Foundation.

The organization raises awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and the need for AEDs in public places.

All weekend long, the Humane Society of Genesee County is reducing adoption fees in honor of London. Cats and kittens were just some of her favorite animals.

Two of the rooms at the humane society's shelter in Burton were dedicated in her memory.

"As everyone knows London loved kitties, and so in remembrance of her, and we have tabby town that is sponsored with the London Strong, so we have kitty specials going on through the rest of the week," said Humane Society Executive Director Lin Holmes.

Already, several kittens found their forever homes on Thursday and Friday. Anyone interested in adoption can call the humane society at 810-744-0511.