Catch a comedy show this weekend in Holly with John Poveromo and Joanne Filan

(02/22/20) - An event that will make you laugh your socks off!

Comedians John Poveromo and Joanne Filan are headlining this weekend at the Holly Hotel Comedy Club.

There are two shows Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15. You can buy one admission and get the second free for tonight's 10:30 p.m. show only.

The Holly Hotel is located on Battle Alley in Holly.

Poveromo also detailed his role in Amazon Prime's Duppet.

To learn moreclick here.

Check out the attached interview to get an indication of what you can expect!