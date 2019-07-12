Catholic Chair-ities needs artistic chairs to auction as fundraiser

(7/12/2019) - Catholic Charities is in need of your help for their upcoming fundraising event.

They're asking anyone to design and decorate a chair they'll auction off at their first Signature Fundraiser "The Chair-ity."

The chairs will be judged by the Greater Flint Arts Council. The top 15 will be showcased at the live auction, the rest will be included in the silent auction.

"It's people that want to give back to Catholic Charities and to the community in a very different way," CEO Vicky Schultz said. "I mean, if you've got those odd-ball chairs just sitting in your basement or somewhere and you say wow I could spruce that up, I could paint it, I could do this. There's no specific rhyme or reason to what kind of chair."

Schultz explained the money raised will be put towards the agency's operating costs, something grants do not cover. Plus she said, donations are not coming in as they have in the past.

The Center of Hope in downtown Flint provides counseling to local families, a warming center during the winter and close to 200,000 meals a year to those in need at their three soup kitchens.

Right now, the building is also in dire need of roof maintenance.

And Schultz said, their AC and water bills are getting expensive. She said the Center of Hope's water bill can cost more than a thousand dollars a month.

"So we just the help of the community to help with many of those overhead costs that just keep the place going," Schultz said. "I mean we all know the water bills in Flint are very expensive. We now offer free showers for anyone who needs a shower, we have facilities. We also offer free laundry for individuals. So, these weren't services that were available a year ago and now they are available to our community."

