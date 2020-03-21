Catholic Charities continues service during coronavirus pandemic

(03/21/20) - Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee counties wants the public to know it is still offering needed services for the most vulnerable while following CDC guidelines.

The warming center will close Friday, March 27 but soup kitchens will remain open.

NORTH END SOUP KITCHEN (NESK), 735 E. STEWART AVE., FLINT

Monday – Saturday, Lunch 11:30 am-12:30 pm; Dinner 4:00 pm-5:00 pm; Sun. 1:00 pm-2:00 pm

CENTER FOR HOPE SOUP KITCHEN, 812 ROOT ST., FLINT

Monday-Saturday 12:00 pm -1:00 pm; Sunday 1:30 pm-2:30 pm

SOUTH FLINT SOUP KITCHEN, LINCOLN PARK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 3410 FENTON RD., FLINT

Sandwiches served daily: Monday – Friday 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

The community closet will be available by appointment only starting Monday, March 30. You can call Mary Stevenson at 810-265-7025 ext. 712.

The personal needs room will be open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting March 30.

The food pantry in the Owosso office will remain open Monday's from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays & Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for curbside services only.

Counseling appointments in Owosso will continue as normal but you can request telehealth appointments. You can book at 989-723-8239.

The charity welcomes volunteers and financial donations of any size.