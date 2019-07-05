Catholic Charities helps keep seniors cool while senior centers are closed

(7/5/2019) - Several senior centers in mid-Michigan are not open due to the July 4th Holiday.

That's typically the place checking up on a senior's welfare, making sure they're staying hydrated and having a good meal.

Catholic Charities in Flint said anyone in need can always stop by one of their three locations to cool down.

"Especially a week like this, when families are going up north," Development Specialist, Kellie Pardi said. "If they're not taking Grandma with them and she doesn't have air conditioning; then, you know, you might want to check on your neighbor. Make sure they're okay, make sure they've got enough water and they're staying hydrated."

Pardi said their doors are open every day for lunch at the north, central and south soup kitchens.

The air conditioning is on and cold water is available.

And, if it's an extra hot day, Pardi added they'll extend the lunch hour to help people stay cool.

The North End Soup Kitchen also has dinner, another opportunity to cool down and get a good meal.

At the Center of Hope location just outside Downtown Flint, they put out some water in their lobby, which is available during business hours.

You can stop by and grab some ice cold water to go as you head on to your next errand or event, or to give to a neighbor.

Plus, they've got their triple-filtered water station open all day. You can fill up on 5 gallons of clean water for free. You do have to bring your own jugs.

And, Pardi added two other unique ways to help shake the heat wave.

"If you need to do laundry, but you don't want to heat it up, you know, heat your house up with the dryer when it's already too hot, we do by appointment take appointments to come here and you can do your laundry here," she said. "The other thing we have is shower facilities available. And again, they are by appointment, but you can come in and get a cold shower."

For the lunch hours and how to make a shower or laundry appointment, click on the 'Related Links' section of this story.

