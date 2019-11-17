Catholic Charities offers two holiday meal dinners for week of Thanksgiving

(11/17/19) - It is the season of giving, and perhaps more than any other time of the year, people are called upon to help make a difference.

Photo: CDC

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is one of many organizations that'll be very busy now and throughout the holiday season.

That includes feeding those who want a hot meal.

Community Service Director John Manse stopped by the ABC12 studio to invite the public to two dinners happening the week of Thanksgiving.

The first dinner is happening at the Center for Hope on Tuesday, November 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There are no pre-registration requirements.

The Center is located at 812 Root Street in Flint.

The other big meal happening that week will take place on Thanksgiving Day at the North End Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Manse says there will be giveaways and more.

There are not any pre-registration requirements for that meal either.

The soup kitchen is located at 735 E Stewart Avenue in Flint.

The charity is also still accepting volunteers for the season.

You can visit this website to learn more.