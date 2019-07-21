Catholic Charities talks about new location, Offender Success Program in Owosso

(07/21/19) - Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is getting the word out about its new Owosso office.

Interim Development Director Kellie Pardi stopped by the ABC12 studio Sunday morning to discuss its new location on North M-52, the need for landlords for the Offender Success Program and also the need for volunteers.

There is also a community closet and many of the same services that are offered in Flint are offered in Owosso, too.

The address of the Owosso office is 1480 North M-52. If you're an interested landlord you can call 989-723-8239 and ask for Bob. People who are interested in volunteering should ask for Helen.

You can also visit CCSGC.org for more information.