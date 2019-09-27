Catholic Diocese of Lansing releases list of clergy accused of sexual abuse

(9/27/2019) - The Catholic Diocese of Lansing is releasing a list of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor in hopes of giving victims the courage to come forward.

All of the 17 names listed are priests who are now dead or who are no longer in active ministry but who had assignments across Mid-Michigan.

Releasing the list is intended to make survivors feel more comfortable exposing their abusers. According to the diocese, only 2.8% of priests who have served under its jurisdiction since 1937 appear on the list.

The data shows more than 50 additional clergy members were accused of abuse, but the the Diocese of Lansing says evidence in each was insufficient.

“I think it’s courageous of Bishop Boyea and the Diocese of Lansing to publish these names -- but I also think it’s the right thing to do,” said Kathy Damman, a survivor of clerical sexual abuse who now helps organize healing programs for fellow victims at the Diocese of Lansing Retreat Center in DeWitt.

“We’re not going to move past everything until our house is cleaned, until we are no longer hiding anything under a bushel basket, that we bring everything to the light,” she said.

All of the data released Friday is based upon the internal records presently available to the Diocese of Lansing. The information will be updated if new allegations are reported.

“I know I am not alone in feeling deep shame and sorrow upon learning of the plight of victims in recent years,” said Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea. “I have met with many of them; all deserve our compassion, solace and support.”