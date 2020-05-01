Catholic Diocese of Lansing resuming church services on May 18

(5/1/2020) - Churches in the Catholic Diocese of Lansing plan to resume Sunday worship services in their buildings on May 18.

The diocese, which includes the Flint and Genesee County area, announced the change on Thursday.

The first Sunday with Masses will be May 24. Restrictions on the number of parishioners allowed inside and specifics on how churches can follow social distancing guidelines will be announced later.

All Catholic churches in the Lansing diocese stopped offering public services on March 17, but some private worship and sacraments have continued.

“As with other aspects of public life, the effectiveness of our social-distancing and hygiene guidelines at our public Masses will be monitored,” said Jeremy Priest, director of worship for the Diocese of Lansing.

He said changes are likely in the look and format of worship services to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are not precisely sure at this stage what our future practice will look like as the weeks and months progress, but it’s our intention to move things forward as safely as we can,” Priest said.