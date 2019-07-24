Catholic Diocese of Saginaw prepares to install 7th Bishop

(07/24/19) - The seventh bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw will be installed on Friday.

The Eucharistic Liturgy of Installation for Bishop Robert Gruss, 64, will take place at Holy Spirit Church in Thomas Township. It's scheduled for 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Bishop Gruss shared his path to priesthood with ABC12. It's not the typical journey.

"I feel that I've been sent here, by the Lord. For whatever reason, I don't know," Bishop Gruss said.

Most recently he served as Bishop in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Then on May 4, he got the call. "I looked on my caller I.D. and I saw it was the nuncio, and I said, 'oh my gosh, this is not a good call'," Bishop Gruss joked.

Turns out Pope Francis wanted him in Saginaw to oversee 11 counties and 56 parishes.

Moving and change are nothing new for Bishop Gruss. He was born in Arkansas, but has also live in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, and now Michigan.

After he graduated high school he joined the workforce. "The notion of priesthood entered into my level of consciousness, but I thought, 'absolutely not. I'm not interested in this in any fashion, shape or form," he said.

Instead he became a pilot.

Gruss was also in a serious relationship.

"I was dating a girl and we were this close to getting married, I was this close to getting engaged anyway. Then I thought, you know it's, 'what do I do here'," Gruss shared. "We both decided to do the will of God, I mean that was the desire of our lives together was to do the will of God and finally I said, 'I can't get the priesthood thing out of my head'."

Gruss chose to follow his faith.

"I can't go through the rest of my life wondering if the Lord is calling me to the priesthood, so I decided that the best way to find out is to break up with her, quit my flying job, and go into the Seminary," Gruss said.

Gruss was 39-years-old when he was ordained a priest.

"The priesthood has been one of the greatest blessings of my life," he said. "You know I had a life before priesthood, you know and in the culture, and so I bring that to my ministry."

Yes, he even has a Harley. It's another vehicle to help him connect with the people he's here to serve.

"The success I've had in my priesthood is, first of all, I love the Lord with my whole heart and I'm not afraid to show that and share that," Gruss said.

Tickets have already been handed out for Friday's installation. However, the diocese will livestream it for those who aren't able to be there in person.