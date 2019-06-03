Catholic Diocese of Saginaw selling former bishop's house soon

(6/3/2019) - Incoming Saginaw Bishop Robert Gruss has made a big decision nearly two months before officially taking the local diocese's top position.

He's decided to move into the rectory at St. Mary's Cathedral on Saginaw's east side. The building is old, dating back to 1874 and will require some renovations before Gruss moves in.

"As we began to move through the cathedral rectory, he said, 'You know, I really like this place, this would be a wonderful place to live,'" Current Bishop Walter Hurley said of Gruss.

The rectory hasn't been used as living quarters for a bishop in years. Past Saginaw bishops lived here in a large home on Washington Avenue, but Bishop Ken Untener decided to sell it in 1986, living in various parish rectories instead.

When Bishop Robert Carlson came to Saginaw, the diocese purchased a home in an upscale Saginaw Township neighborhood in 2005 for $330,000.

When Carlson left, Bishop Joseph Cistone then lived there until his death last October. Gruss decided to pass on this house and move closer to what many call the mother church of the diocese.

"I think it reflects his interest of living at the cathedral, which is not uncommon for many bishops these days," Hurley said.

He said the Saginaw Township home where the last two bishops lived will most likely be put up for sale.

"We have wonderful neighbors there," Hurley said. "But on the other hand, it made a lot of sense to the bishop and I think it makes sense to me to have the bishop live near the cathedral."

On another note, the diocese has announced Gruss' installation ceremony will take place at Holy Spirit Church in Thomas Township on July 26.