Catholic Diocese to honor, lay to rest abandoned cremains

(09/26/19) - It's something that's sad to think about. A person dies, and for a variety of reasons their cremains are abandoned at a funeral home or medical examiners office. Soon some of those souls will have a final resting place.

"It's an opportunity for the church to love God's people," said Bishop Robert Gruss of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "They will not be forgotten."

Recently Saginaw County's controller reached out to the diocese about cremains left at the medical examiner's office. They had been abandoned, with no family or friends coming to claim them.

"We don't know who they are, we don't know what their life was about, but we do know their life had value, in God's eyes and in our eyes," Bishop Gruss explained.

Bishop Gruss said agreeing to honor and then lay to rest the cremains was an easy decision. "It's really what the church does. You know, we take care of God's people."

The director of the diocese's cemeteries also reached out to funeral homes in Bay and Saginaw counties and found many others who had been cremated but never buried.

Altogether 134 souls need a final resting place.

On Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Bishop Gruss will honor them with a funeral mass at Calvary Cemetery in Kawkawlin Township. Afterwards they'll be entombed in the crypt of the mausoleum.

"A funeral is really about celebrating the life of the individual, and we know nothing about these individuals, obviously. But they had a life, and God knows what that life was like," Bishop Gruss said.

It's the first time the Bishop has ever done a service like this. He believes it will bring them dignity.

"This is hopefully will be a celebration of their life and to give them a proper burial at the end of their life," Bishop Gruss said.

Bishop Gruss invites community members to take part in the mass.