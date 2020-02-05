Catholic priest from Burton, Flushing parishes heading to trial on sex charges

(2/5/2020) - A former Catholic priest is facing trial on sex charges dating back to his work at parishes in Burton and Flushing in the 1980s to 2000s.

Vincent DeLorenzo is facing three counts of first-degree and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct from 1995 to 2000 in one case and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct from 1987 in the second case.

DeLorenzo is accused of touching a boy inappropriately during blessings at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Burton several times from 1995 to 2000. That included putting a hand in his pants during prayers.

The alleged abuse stopped when the boy, who was 5 or 6 at the time, left the church.

DeLorenzo also is accused of touching a 5-year-old boy inappropriately in 1987 after a relative's funeral at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing.

The 80-year-old has been free on bond since he was arrested last May. DeLorenzo had been living in Florida, but bond conditions allowed him to sell his residence there and move to the Birch Run area.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office sought a higher bond, which Judge Chris Odette granted by increasing it to $200,000.