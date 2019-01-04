Caught on camera: Man assaults woman at gas station in Genesee Township

(01/04/2019) - A man in Genesee Township was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a gas station.

The Genesee Township Police Department says it happened on Dec. 27 following a road rage incident. The man reportedly approached the woman's car after she made an obscene hand gesture.

Police said the incident could have been avoided if the woman did not get out of her car.

"Why would you get out of the car first of all? If you're a female, why would you get out of the car at all? Second of all, why would you be assaulting a female?" said Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly.

He said both people were quite aggressive before the fight started.

"As she was pulling out, the other gentleman was behind her, she stopped and he honked his horn and she gave him the single finger salute," he said. "He got out of the car and then she got out the car and next thing you know, they are fighting."

Mullaly mentioned there's been a recent uptick in road rage reports and people should avoid these situations.

"This is probably the third of fourth incident we've had similar to this since last month. People are just hot headed," he said. "There's no sense in putting yourself in danger just because you want to voice your opinion. You live to fight another day by moving on."

Charges have been approved against the man in the video. He's scheduled to be arraigned later this month.