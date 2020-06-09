Cedar Point plans to reopen with new restrictions in July

(6/9/2020) - A popular spot for summer fun will reopen this summer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cedar Point shared plans on Monday to reopen in stages.

The Ohio amusement park will initially open for season pass holders on July 9 and 10. The park then will allow guest with pre-purchased tickets or reservations at Cedar Point Resorts to enter the park beginning July 11.

Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 to 27, before Cedar Point opens.

There will also be a number of new health and safety protocols, which include:

-- Visit reservations that allow Cedar Point to limit the number of people in the park each day.

-- Health screenings must be completed on the Cedar Point mobile app 24 hours before guests can be admitted into the park.

-- Temperature screenings are required for everyone entering the gate.

-- Face masks are required for all guests and employees at all times.

-- Social distancing markers and signs are being placed around the park to help everyone stay at least six feet apart.

-- Touch-less transactions and other methods are being developed to limit interaction between guests and employees.