Celebrating recovery through arts and music this coming Friday

(03/07/2020) -- Celebrating recovery through arts and music. The Serenity House in Flint will be holding their 5th annual Flint Recovery Arts and Music show this coming Friday.

The event is meant to spread awareness of the opioid epidemic and provide resources for those in the depths of addiction, as well as others impacted by addiction.

The event will be happening Friday, March 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Flint Masonic Temple.

It is free to attend, but pre-registration is encouraged.

Click on the video player above to learn more about the event.