Celebrating the Halloween season every weekend in October in Swartz Creek

(09/29/19) - We are just a couple of days away from October, and we've got just the way for you to celebrate the month and Halloween each and every weekend.

Jeepers Creekers in Swartz Creek is hosting everything from a Family Fun Festival to a Costume 5K Fun Run.

John Knickerbocker, community engagement coordinator with the Swartz Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, stopped by the ABC12 studio to fill us in on all of the fun!

You can join John and other residents for Jeepers Creekers every Saturday in October at Holland Square in Swartz Creek. October 5th is the first Saturday

Visit Swartzcreekchamber.org for more information.