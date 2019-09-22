ABC12 News Sunday Morning: Celebrating the fall season with Board & Brush Creative Studio

(09/22/19) - If you're looking for a way to spruce up your fall decor in your home, Board & Brush studio has a hands-on way for you to do so.

Pick out the right-sized board for you, a few fall colors, grab a hammer - and get to it.

The studio will be holding a fall workshop on Monday September 23, which also happens to be the first day of fall.

There are just seven seats remaining for the workshop which costs $68 for adults. Pre-registration is required.

