Celebrity chef to attend MCC's Culinary Arts Institute grand opening

(5/29/19) - Mott Community College's new Culinary Arts Institute is set to open in downtown Flint soon.

The school says it is hosting an open house next week with help from celebrity chef Carla Hall.

You may remember her from ABC's lifestyle series 'The Chew.'

Hall will be there for a meet and greet and ribbon cutting set for June 7 at noon.

Tours of the new facility are expected later that afternoon.

Mott says the new institute will feature two state of the art kitchens, plus a cafe and bakery for the community to enjoy.