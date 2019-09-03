Center for Hope helps job-seekers with clothing, but they need your help

(09/03/19) - The Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is helping people look and feel their very best.

The Center for Hope has a room with suits, dresses, and shoes, all ready to help job-seekers make the best first impression.

In addition to a community closet and room for personal needs, they also a space called, "Work Ready."

"We have clothing that people can use for interviews. We also have clothing for their first job, so before they get their first paycheck, but they've got the lined up, they can come in here and get clothing that will support their first couple weeks of work before they can get the paycheck," volunteer Walter Czop said.

The "Work Ready" room has clothing that will help any job-seeker feel confident walking into a new job, whether it's an interview or the first few days after hire.

"They walk a little straighter. They walk a little prouder when they're leaving here dressed for success for them. Whatever that success may be. They feel ready. They feel better prepared to face the world," volunteer Mary Stevenson said.

The room is stocked with shoes, scrubs, full suits, and dresses, but now they're in need of men's heavy-duty work clothes for loading dock jobs or lawn-care jobs.

"Our biggest needs are going to be jeans, khakis, polo shirts, steel toe boots, non steel toe boots, heavy-duty footwear for the folks that have jobs that require that type of footwear," Czop said.

As summer comes to a close, they're also looking ahead to another bitter Michigan winter.

"We'll have a need for winter coats and hats, gloves, work gloves for the folks that will be working in outdoor elements," Czop said.

If you'd like to donate, visit the Center for Hope at 812 Root Street. There's a donation drop-off area where you can go Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.