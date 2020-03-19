Central Michigan University classes will continue online, graduation postponed

(3/19/2020) - Central Michigan University students will not return to the classroom during the spring semester.

University President Bob Davies announced on Thursday that remote learning will remain in place through the end of the semester on May 2. Graduation ceremonies also are postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Central Michigan's campus in Mount Pleasant remains open and operating, with residence halls available to students who have no other housing options. Takeout food options are being provided to those students.

But officials are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit group activities of 50 or more people, including classes, for eight weeks.

That includes postponing graduation, which Davies said could happen in August.

"Your academic achievements are still extremely important and worth celebrating," Davies said in a letter to the campus. "I promise that we will find a way to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment with our graduates, which may include ceremonies in August."

CMU also is canceling all study abroad programs this summer.