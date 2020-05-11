Central Michigan University planning in-person classes for fall

(5/11/2020) - Central Michigan University is planning for normal in-person classes in the fall with changes to residence life to promote more social distancing.

CMU President Bob Davies released a statement to the campus on Monday announcing the return of in-person classes after students completed their studies this spring entirely on computers.

Social distancing will remain a focus on CMU's campus in the fall. Administrators are studying ways to adjust classrooms and separate students, including reduced class sizes or hybrid courses with some online learning.

Residence halls on campus will have a reduced capacity beginning in the fall to promote social distancing among students while on-campus dining also is working on changes.

Maintenance and custodial staff will continue enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

"The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to follow guidance from local, state and national health leaders as we move forward with plans to resume in-person instruction," Davies said.

More faculty and staff members are being welcomed back to campus in phases beginning at the end of May if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxes the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.