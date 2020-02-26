Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan football rivalry game moving to Ford Field

(2/26/2020) - Central Michigan and Western Michigan will renew their football rivalry in the Motor City this fall at Ford Field.

The Chippewas are hosting the game in the Detroit Lions' stadium on Oct. 17.

“We are excited to bring a marquee game to Detroit, a critical area for the future of our university,” said CMU President Bob Davies. “This is an outstanding opportunity for us to enhance our engagement with and outreach to students, alumni and businesses in Southeast Michigan.”

Central Michigan will be the home team. The first 2,000 student tickets have been sponsored and will be free. CMU also will have fan busses like the MAC Championship game last season at Ford Field.

The CMU and WMU series dates back to 1907. The Broncos have won seven of the last nine games and the Chippewas haven't won at home since 2010.

“This is going to be a fantastic opportunity for our student-athletes to play in an awesome venue and for our fans to enjoy the great City of Detroit,” Head Coach Jim McElwain said. “I know the passion and intensity both universities have for the rivalry will produce a fantastic environment on game day.”

CMU season ticket holders will receive priority seating at Ford Field. Reserved seating for single-game tickets range from $10 to $40 when they go on sale June 1.