Changes coming to health care for veterans

(05/30/19) - Big changes are coming to health care for our nation's veterans.

The VA Mission Act aims to give veterans the care and services they need, where and when you need them.

President Donald Trump signed the act into law last year.

"The majority of the law focuses on how we deliver care outside of the VA," said Michelle Sorie, the chief of Care Integration Service at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.

In recent weeks veterans across the U.S. should have gotten information about the Mission Act in the mail.

In addition, medical center staff members are working to to spread the word to veterans in the 35 counties they serve.

"The overall goal is to get veterans when and where they want it. Whether that is closer to home or in quality facilities," Sorie said.

"And also to get it timely. We want to make sure that the veterans get the care when they need it. Not three months, four months," added Medical Director Dr. Barbara Bates.

Veterans will also be able to choose to go to an urgent care facility in their community. The medical center in Saginaw has urgent care, but sometimes it's not the best option.

"We've had veterans actually drive long distances having chest pain," Bates said. "They were so concerned about getting a bill. This eliminates that."

In Saginaw, 36,000 veterans are cared for a the facility each year. Many of them are accompanied by family or another caregiver. They will also see some changes. "Which will be laid out later in the year, offering stronger caregiver support services, as well as improving staffing within the VA," Bates said.

The VA Mission Act officially takes effect on June 6. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story for more detailed information.