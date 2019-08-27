Charges added against pair accused in shooting that paralyzed woman

(8/27/2019) - "It's very difficult to see them. It is," Olivia Dantzler's Dad, Derek Dantzler, said.

Tuesday, he came face to face with the pair accused of forever changing his daughter's life.

"Just knowing what they did and hearing - replaying it again, you know, knowing what actually happened that night, being in the courtroom, it's really tough," he explained.

27-year-old Troy Williams and 34-year-old Ashley Jennings are facing 11 charges each, including assault with intent to murder.

From Tuesday's witness testimony, we learned the pair drove up to a home on South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 a.m. on July 5th. Jennings was the driver.

The homeowner said they yelled something at him, so he yelled back that they were trespassing. That's when police say Williams pulled a gun the first time and the two sped off.

The man called 9-1-1, but police didn't show up.

He said about 40 minutes later, Olivia drove up with her friend to pick up the friend's brother and his friend. The friend's brother was dating Jennings.

As they were pulling out, the man said Jennings and Williams pull up again and shoot into the car.

"There's no evidence to suggest that she pulled the trigger, there's no testimony to suggest that she pulled the trigger," Defense Attorney Nicholas Robinson said of his client, Ashley Jennings. "And further, there's no testimony to suggest that she knew there was going to be any shooting this night."

Olivia was the only person hit. One of the bullets ended up lodged in the 20-year-old's spine, paralyzing her.

"It's frustrating, it's a slow process, but hopefully justice will prevail," her Dad said.

Dantzler added his daughter still has good and bad days but is already learning how to drive despite her new challenge.

"She's learning to use what she has, dealing with what she has and learning to use it well," he said.

Witness testimony will continue next month.

