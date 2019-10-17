Charges likely after fistfight with mom, grandma outside Dailey Elementary

(10/17/2019) - Mt. Morris Township Chief Terence Green said a fight started around 9 a.m. Wednesday at Dailey Elementary School, in the Beecher Community Schools District.

A 25-year-old mother and 48-year-old grandmother were walking the kids into school, when the Chief said the Mom grabbed the Grandmother's hair and pulled her down to the ground.

A fist fight followed.

Chief Green said the two are not related; but he explained, the mom has a child with the grandmother's son.

"It's very disturbing because kids witnessed this. This was witnessed by children, including the grandmother victim's grandchildren, other children entering the school at this time," he explained. "This was the busiest point of the school day, kids were being dropped off."

Chief Green said a school employee jumped in to get the children into the school and shut the doors.

Beecher Community Schools sent out a letter to parents, explaining the school went into lockdown.

The Chief said a semi-automatic gun fell from the grandmother's waistband when she was pulled down. Neither woman was injured.

Chief Green said the two have a longstanding issue with each other.

On Tuesday night, he said the grandmother's son, who has a child with the mom, broke the windows of the mother's car.

On Wednesday, multiple police agencies responded. And, Chief Green said the mom had already run off when they arrived.

The grandmother was arrested at the school.

"We're trying to deter school violence, we want kids to behave themselves in school and they see two adults fighting in the parking lot. It basically is counterproductive to what the teachers and school administrators are trying to do," Chief Green said.

The grandmother was given a written citation for having a gun in the school. Chief Green said she was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

The mother is also expected to be charged with disorderly conduct as well as assault.