Businesses eye potential lifeline after Cheeseburger in Caseville cancellation

As ABC 12 reported earlier this week, the Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival has been canceled, adding to the long list of events mothballed in the wake of COVID-19. But in a small town that depends upon the additional traffic, it’s an especially tough pill to swallow.

It’s everywhere: appearing on signs and banners that dot this small town USA, even inspiring a famous festival devoted to its ooey gooey goodness. But that was then and this is now.

“Our board made the decision to cancel the 2020 Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival,” related Chamber of Commerce President Steve Louwers.

Cheeseburger in Caseville, canceled. It left Emily Witherspoon, for one, with a sinking feeling.

“We really need something like our cheeseburger to help us survive,” explained Witherspoon. “It was a rough winter. It’s been a very, very rough summer.”

The owners of MQ’s Pizza Express took home the coveted top spot a few years back.

“We won in 2018 with the bourbon, bacon, Swiss cheeseburger,” related Witherspoon. “The two pound burger.”

Louwers tells ABC 12 he’s been inundated with support since they posted the announcement to Facebook.

“The support has been amazing,” said Louwers. “We had over 100-thousand hits on our website in a matter of three days.”

According to Louwers, Cheeseburger in Caseville pumps millions into this small town economy and keeps the lights on when tourist traffic dies down. Its loss, doubling down on those first few lean months, when COVID mothballed Main Street. But, as Louwers explained, the whole thing isn’t exactly a wash. You’ll still find a slice of cheese – if not all-out meat mania.

“What we’re going to do is provide different events such as car shows, of course cheeseburgers, golf outings,” said Louwers, explaining the festival’s small-scale replacement, the aptly named Slice of Cheeseburger. “Things that we can do under the Michigan guidelines.”

A potential lifeline. Bragging rights too, remain up for grabs when it comes to the village’s signature showdown: the best burger contest. Witherspoon again wants dibs – to again be named the big cheese.

“It’s not going to be quite that big this year with the price of burger and all,” related Witherspoon. “I can guarantee, we will give somebody a run for their money.”

But isn’t spilling any secrets.

