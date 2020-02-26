Chemical spill contained, state officials locate source in Gratiot County

(2/26/2020) - State officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said that the chemical spill reported on the Pine River has been contained.

Authorities were alerted to the spill after a petroleum-like sheen was spotted on the Pine River in Midland County.

Crews then went to work on locating the source and found it in Gratiot County on a property outside Saint Louis.

"They tracked it back here into Gratiot County and found the source was from a guy that was scrapping out a transformer," said EGLE Incident Management Specialist, Eric Van Riper.

Van Riper said that the person responsible was draining fluids from the transformer when some of it leaked on to the ground and into a county drain. The fluid then made its away into nearby Bush Creek and eventually into the Pine River.

While it is unclear exactly how much fluid made its way into the creek, at least 165 gallons of fluid was taken out of the transformer.

"We are not sure about the quantity of it but it has caused quite a sheen on the the river," Van Riper said.

Immediately after learning about the spill, crews went to work on containing it. Local emergency officials put booms into place to control the spill.

As of Wednesday, the source has been controlled.

"The source has been stopped and the responsible party has stepped up and hired a contractor, Bierlein to remediate the contamination," Van Riper said.

Midland County officials sent out an alert Tuesday telling residents to avoid contact with the Pine and Tittabawassee rivers. Saginaw County sent out a similar alert about the Tittabawassee River as well.

Jenifier Boyer, Midland County's Emergency Management Coordinator, said that they sent out the alert as soon as they found out the chemical could be dangerous.

"The alert went out once we identified it was actually some fluid leaking from a transformer," she said. "Which was mostly oil but there are also other types of components that can be in that to give us some concern so we just wanted to provide some safety to the public to just stay away from the rivers until we can figure out what that was."

According to Gratiot County Emergency Management, a test conducted Wednesday showed that a sample of the chemical came back negative for PCBs.

Additional tests will be conducted in the coming days to find out if there could be any additional impacts to the environment.

The advisories asking residents to avoid contact with the Bush Creek, Pine River, and other rivers remain in effect until the spill can be fully cleaned up.

EGLE officials said that the person responsible for the spill could face charges in the future but that has yet to be decided.